“Sylvester” Pet Of The Day February 13

Meet “Sylvester”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sylvester is a beautiful tuxedo guy with white whiskers. He’s gentle and friendly, likes to be held and petted and gets along with other cats. Sylvester is OK with dogs and would be great in just about any home. He has been neutered, is 1-year-old, has had all his appropriate shots and a registered microchip. You can learn more about Sylvester by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

