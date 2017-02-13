Skubick: Agencies that deal with immigrants on front lines of debate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The United States takes in about twelve percent of all of the refugees who are stuck in camps overseas hoping against hope to find a new home in America and that includes a new home in Michigan.

When President Trump imposed a ban on immigration several weeks ago 22 refugees were in Michigan but were told they could not come in.

The president of Lutheran Social Services in Michigan reports that 22 are now back on their way to the state to join 1500 immigrants who relocate in Michigan every year.

Obviously this is an emotional issue.

Is there are real fears out there and some are calling this Michigan agency and telling them don’t do it.

Do you get phone calls saying you shouldn’t be doing this? “No, we do, of course,” responded Vickie Thompson-Sandy of Lutheran Social Services.

What do these callers in Michigan fear the most?

She theorizes “The fear of terrorism, the fear that someone will come and take a job that is rightfully theirs. I think if you look at the data that’s not actually what happened.”

Governor Snyder believes that immigrants actually help the economy well others fear refugees will commit terrorist act which is why the President wants to pause the influx to make sure all the bad guys stay out.

Ms. Thompson-Sandy contends none of the Michigan immigrants are terrorist and some of their kids are actually being bullied.

“The bullying in school for our children has increased that we’ve had some cases where we’ve had to support the children,” said Thompson-Sandy.

She anticipates that the President’s policy could eventually reduce the flow of immigrants into Michigan by fifty percent.