Michigan schools awarded $2M for safety upgrades

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A total of 52 schools in Michigan will be receiving $2 million in state grants to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.

The Michigan State Police announced the grant winners today.

The money will be used to purchase equipment and/or technology that will be used to enhance security.

25 public school districts, 24 non-public schools and three charter schools will split the $2 million.

MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue explained “This Competitive School Safety Grant Program will help make security improvements to school buildings that will provide a safer and more secure learning environment.”

There were 84 applications received, totaling over $4.6 million in requests.

Five mid-Michigan schools were recipients.

They are:

Most Holy Trinity and Fowler Public Schools in Fowler $36,600

Perry Public Schools in Perry $72,656

St. Joseph Catholic School in Howell $11,377

St. Mary School Westphalia $3,374

Grant applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from the MSP, the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools and the Executive Office of the Governor.

The review committee focused on proposals that were designed to secure access to school buildings.

