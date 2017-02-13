Lawmakers introduces bill to allow appointment of judges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A state lawmaker is proposing to allow judges in Michigan to be appointed past the age of 70, which would require a constitutional change.

Representative Hank Vaupel from Handy Township introduced the bill in early February with bipartisan support.

The proposed amendment would allow judges to be elected or appointed after the age of 70, which is currently banned under the state constitution.

The age limit was given a new spotlight after Livingston County Judge Carol Sue Reader ran for 53rd District Court Judge in the 2016 election with skirting around her age as a platform.

