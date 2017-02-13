Lansing homicide rate climbing in 2017

Four homicides, all within one month.

A statistic Lansing Police Chief, Mike Yankowski says, he’s not taking lightly.

“We are holding people responsible, for these gun crimes that they are committing which is totally unacceptable,” says Yankowski.

In just the first 6 weeks of this year, the Capital City has seen half as many homicides as the entire year last year, when 8 were reported.

And in all of 2015, there were 9.

But even with 4 homicides reported less than two months into 2017, Yankowski says, that doesn’t mean Lansing’s in for a record setting year when it comes to crime.

“Out of the four we’ve had this year, we would only classify two out of the four as a street homicide, we’ve had domestic violence, and we’ve had mental illness,” says Yankowski.

And the Chief points out that even with the higher number of homicides so far, his detectives are working fast to put suspects behind bars.

“We’re in the middle of another homicide investigation that occurred this weekend, but out of those four, 3 out of the 4 are solved,” says Yankowski.

This year, Yankowski says, the department is keeping an eye on a specific group of Lansing’s population.

He says, there’s a small 6% who are responsible for up to 90% of the city’s crime.

“That precision, that scalpel precision, rather than throwing a large net and just trying to saturate an area, we are holding those people responsible,” says Yankowski.

But even with the year off to a rough start, the Chief says his officers are ready for whatever may come their way.

“As soon as they get a case, they work that case until they have no further leads,” says Yankowski.