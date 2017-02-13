Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city and welcoming city

Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council will be considering declaring the city an informal sanctuary city at their February 13th meeting.

As a Sanctuary City, Lansing would not prosecute individuals in the country illegally.

Alternatively, the Council will consider a prior declaration that Lansing is a safe and welcoming city, which city Attorney General Jim Smiertka described as an informal sanctuary city.

The Attorney General has since said that until more direction is provided by federal courts, any action that could be seen as a move against President Donald Trump’s executive order could result in a loss of federal funding and council members potentially facing criminal charges.

The declaration was considered by the council last month, but at the time Smiertka said he couldn’t advise the council until he knew more about the situation at the federal level.

