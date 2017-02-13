Courtroom attacker trial set to begin Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A jury trial is scheduled to start Monday for a man accused of attacking an Ingham County assistant prosecutor while inside a courtroom in August of last year.

Joshua Harding is facing life in prison.

Out of the three felonies he’s facing at his trial, one of those charges carry life sentences and that’s assault with intent to murder.

Right now 35-year-old Joshua Harding is serving a 38 year prison sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting two children in Meridian Township.

Right before the jury in that case handed-down a guilty verdict, police and prosecutors say Harding pulled a shank from under his shirt and leaped towards Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Roth.

Although the attorney was not seriously hurt, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette issued three felonies for the offense.

That’s the reason Harding is on trial.