Charlotte crime blotter writer hits home runs

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – We see a lot of crime reports from local law enforcement agencies.

Those reports can be pretty dry.

They will contain bare-bones information about crimes that have happened overnight or during a recent time period.

Just the facts.

Then there’s the Charlotte Police Beat.

Someone (and we don’t know who) is putting a little spice into the crime blotter.

Here are the excerpts from the most recent Police Beat:

During this week, one Officer learned the lengths that one person might go to try and avoid the repercussions of several crimes that they committed. An ongoing investigation into a series of fraud and theft related cases were solved after the suspect placed a couple of phony calls to fake their death. While at least one place took the bait, this Officer heard the news but also located a video of the “dead man” walking in and out of a store committing another crime. We’re still trying to figure out if this counts as a lifesaving award for the Officer or just some extra sprinkles on his donut.

Not bad, right? The following write-up could be the topper:

Have you ever wondered why there isn’t a TV show called Worlds Smartest Criminals? Well probably because there would be only one episode, but we will let you decide which show they should be on. A former local store employee decided to wear their former work shirt to blend in with the employees of a store. Alright, not a bad idea there……but they left their name tag on the shirt for the video to capture when they walked out without paying with a cart full of merchandise. Yep, that’s right! And this was the store they used to work at and were easily identified by the staff working that day. Epic Fail!

Nicely played, mystery Charlotte Police Beat writer. Nicely played.