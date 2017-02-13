AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents

By Published: Updated:
Gas prices

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.31 per gallon. That’s about 80 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.26 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it is up about 3 cents from a week ago. The highest average was about $2.38 in the Marquette area. It was the fifth consecutive week that Marquette had the highest average price in the state.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

