Protecting your pet from hidden dangers in Valentine’s treats

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and although you may be thinking of picking up flowers or chocolates for your loved one, pet owners might want to think twice.

Chocolates, flowers, and teddy bears.

All things you could associate with Valentine’s Day.

It’s a hallmark holiday many celebrate with their loved one.

And while all those gifts are good gestures, when it comes to pets, experts say, they could be deadly.

“You might want to stay away from Calla Lilies, Asiatic Lilies, that would be good ones to avoid,” says Partner at the Hyacinth House,, Jim Schmidt.

So what do you do if your valentine has a pet?

Well, you can pick something with a little less fragrance.

Schmidt says, like an African Violet or an Orchid or a Cyclamen.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, flowers like lilies and tulips can cause symptoms like kidney failure, and even stomach complications in cats and dogs.

So experts say, this Valentine’s Day, pet owners should be extra cautious, especially when buying roses with thorns because they can be harmful for a pet to chew or step on.

However, those at the Ingham County Animal Shelter say, flowers aren’t the only gifts that could put your pet in danger.

“Dark chocolate, it’s toxic it can actually kill them, so if your dog does get into your chocolate, you need to get them to the vet right away,” says Director of Ingham County Animal Control, John Dinon.

Most pet parents are familiar with this one.

However, the darker the chocolate, the less that needs to be ingested before reaching a life-threatening dose.

That’s what the ASPCA says it could happen, if those sweets are left unattended.

Experts say, while hearts, candy, and pretty flowers may be a good choice for your valentine, if it gets in the paws or mouth of their furry friend, it could be dangerous.

“Keep your human treats away from pets and give your pets some treats on Valentine’s Day, because let’s face it, they give you unconditional love too,” says Dinon.