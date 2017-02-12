Hundreds “plunge” for Special Olympics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One-by-one, hundreds of people braved the frigid temperatures to step off the ledge and plunge into the water for a great cause.

“The Polar Plunge is where teams and individuals get together, come up with a theme, and have wacky costumes and they raise money to support Special Olympics,” said Area 8 Special Olympics Fundraiser Chair Valerie Suszko.

According to Suszko, Special Olympics changes lives, creating opportunities for men and women with intellectual disabilities and this year’s 13th annual Lansing Polar Plunge is a way to add even more possibilities for these athletes.

“It provides them with new uniforms, new equipment, will help them go to local events or state events,” Suszko added.

“The Polar Plunge is clearly the best, most successful fundraiser statewide,” Lansing Police Captain Darin Southworth stated.

Southworth says Special Olympics has been part of his life for nearly 30 years and he says all the money raised today, makes a big difference for tomorrow…

“People that come here and donate here today whether they buy a shirt, a raffle ticket, they come here to plunge, they come here to row, you can rest assure your money is going toward helping out a person or a person’s family with an intellectual disability,” Southworth added.

Even if that means taking a dip, in the middle of winter.

If you couldn’t make it out to today’s Polar Plunge, you can still make a difference by donating or participating in future events.

