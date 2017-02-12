Firefighter keeping flames alive while off the clock

(WLNS) – A Howell Firefighter is offering couple’s free marriages this Valentine’s Day to keep their love burning for life.

By day, he puts fires out, but after he hangs up his hat, this Howell Firefighter helps keep love burning between Michigan couples.

“By the authority invested in me, it gives me great pleasure to announce you as husband and wife, you may kiss the bride,” Bill Fenton pronounced.

A little over 3 years ago, Bill Fenton became a wedding officiate after watching couples go broke for love over and over again.

“There’s no affordable places for people to go besides the courthouse,” Fenton said.

Fenton wanted Michigan couples to have more affordable options, and when a friend suggested he get ordained, it seemed like the perfect fit.

“Fell in love with it and it turned into pretty much a full time thing”.

Fenton performs his ceremonies at the Uptown Coffee House on East Grand River Avenue, for $50 a pop, but he says he’s not in it for the money.

“That’s why I’m a firefighter, I love helping people, just to see that smile on their face”.

Detroit newlyweds Lori and Mark Pate were all smiles as they sealed the deal last week.

“For me, I’ve found somebody who is my best friend now, as well as my wife,” Mark Pate told his wife.

“He’s just so considerate, he always thinks about me first,” Lori Pate replied.

A Coffee House wedding isn’t a traditional ceremony, but it’s exactly what they needed.

“My daughter is engaged too,” Lori Pate explained. “So we didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes”.

For both roles, Firefighter and Wedding Officiate, Fenton says there has to be some flames present for him to respond to.

“I hope I married them because they’ve already started the fire”.