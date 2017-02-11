Thousands attend Michigan’s Republican State Convention

More than 3,000 people gathered in downtown Lansing today for Michigan’s 2017 Republican State Convention.

Representatives from across the state came together to cast their votes for a new state chair and multiple co-chair positions.

“Fighting for a future, building on a comeback.”

A theme resonating with Michigan Republicans as they celebrate the success of the Presidential election.

While Republicans say they’ve “conquered the blue wall” here in Michigan, they’re not giving up the fight any time soon.

“We have more work to do, when you succeed, when you win an election, it comes with responsibility,” says Governor, Rick Snyder.

According to Governor Snyder, that responsibility is to deliver results, setting a foundation to go beyond 2018.

One that Michigan Secretary of State, Ruth Johnson says, days like today bring light to.

“We’ve been reignited actually to get involved and to make sure that we do what we need to keep this country moving forward,” says Johnson.

As Michigan’s Republican party works to keep that momentum going, during the convention, Republican’s voted on several different leadership positions.

Ron Weiser has been chosen to take over as the GOP Chairperson, now that Former Chair, Ronna Romney McDaniel is now head of the Republican National Committee.

“We hate to loose Ronna, but I’m glad she’s going to be advocating for candidates across the country,” says Communications Director for the Michigan Republican Party, Sarah Anderson.

Many people say that today’s convention gave them an opportunity to meet with state leaders and hear directly from the source how they plan to move Michigan forward.

“I get energized by seeing our State leaders up on the stage. I loved Snyder when he pulled out that list of what he had accomplished over the year, and I think that’s what we need to focus on too, the accomplishments,” says Michigan Delegate, Donna Clarke.

And for others like Congressman John Moolenaar, it was also a time to reflect.

“We’re working with our congressional delegation as well as our state leadership to help strengthen our state for jobs and opportunity here in Michigan,” says Moolenaar.