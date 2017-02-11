Lansing Police investigate 4th homicide of 2017

UPDATE (2:00 P.M.) – Lansing Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s homicide as 29 year-old Lansing resident Dominique Laurenz Simmons.

The other two shooting victims, an 18 year-old Lansing man and 23 year-old Detroit man, remain in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made and are continuing to investigate this shooting.

Lansing Police is asking anyone who may have any information in regards to this homicide investigation to immediately contact: Lansing Police Detective Andy Hogan at 517-483-6861, or the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

UPDATE: A 29 year old man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Lansing’s east side.

According to police, an 18 year old Lansing man, along with a 23 year old man from Detroit sustained non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

A total of three people were shot during an altercation that took place, none of the workers at the local barbershop were injured during the shooting.

Lansing Police detectives continue to investigate, and are asking for your help.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Lansing Police Detective Andy Hogan at 517-483-6861, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police say three people were shot this afternoon on the 1600 block of East Kalamazoo on Lansing east side.

Police say the shootings took place the The Kutt barber shop following an apparent argument.

The three were taken to a local hospital were their conditions have not been released.

