Trump meets Japan Prime Minister Abe, talks tax cuts and travel ban

(AP) – At his press conference with the Japanese prime minister, President Donald Trump touted plans by Intel announced this week to open a $7 billion factory because of his administration’s planned tax cuts.

But that’s not the whole story behind the Chandler, Arizona facility_which began construction during Barack Obama’s presidency. In fact, Obama appeared at the side of Intel’s CEO when the factory was announced and even spoke at the construction site in 2012.

Intel never finished its “Fab 42” factory because there was insufficient demand for its high-powered computer chips, a spokesman said this week. The company plans to complete the facility within four years because it expects its business to grow.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said he made his announcement at the White House in support of the president’s tax and regulatory policies, which have yet to be publicly detailed.

President Donald Trump says he has “no doubt” that he will prevail in the federal court case over his travel ban.

He also promises to take additional steps to improve U.S. security.

Also during the news conference Trump commented a day after a San Francisco-based U.S. appeals court refused to reinstate his temporary ban on travel to the U.S. by refugees and residents of seven mostly Muslim countries in the name of national security.

Trump says the administration will continue to work the case through the court process.

He says he has “no doubt that we’ll win” the case.

Trump says the administration will do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.