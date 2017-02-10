There are many plantations in Louisiana, but the Whitney Plantation is unique among them. It is the only plantation tour told by African Americans, based on the life stories of men, women and children who lived, worked and died there. Rather than a depressed look at that period of time, you’ll hear about the pride and courage exhibited by these people and their determination to survive.

