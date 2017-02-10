Summit in Okemos aims to improve affordable housing

OKEMOS, Mich. – Leaders are meeting in Okemos on Friday in an effort against the ongoing struggle with affordable housing within the state.

The Regional Housing Summit will look at encouraging growth and sustainability with communities, and examine what factors could be hurting the recovery and affordability of housing.

This is the second of nine meetings planned over the next month meant to brainstorm on the issue.

The information will be published in a repor to help other community leaders move forward.

State and local officials, economic leaders, and home-builders will be attending.

