Second Lansing man charged with murder following weekend shooting

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A second Lansing man has been formally charged with Open Murder in connection with a shooting February 4.

30-year-old Wilbert Edmond (pictured at left) was arrested last night in Lansing.

Edmond was arraigned today on one count of Open Murder, home invasion, discharging a firearm and felony firearms.

His bond has been denied.

He, along with 38-year-old Gregory Williams (pictured at right), are charged with the death of Thomas George last Saturday at a home on the 5100 block of Wexford.

Williams was arrested after a standoff Wednesday with police was also arraigned on home invasion and a felony firearms charge.

He’s also being held without bond.

