Prime suspect in missing MSU student case is in custody

(WLNS) – 6 News has learned that a man who’s considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of a Michigan State University student eight years ago is in custody tonight on other criminal charges.

50-year-old Brad Cournaya is facing charges of human trafficking, abusing a child, using a computer to commit a crime and distributing obscene material.

Two of those felony charges carry 20-year sentences.

This isn’t the first time Cournaya’s name has come across the desk of investigators.

Three years ago Cournaya was named as the suspect in the disappearance and presumed death of his former girlfriend Krista Leuth.

She was last seen on November 11th 2008.

Her body has never been found but her student ID, cellphone and credit cards were.

They were found in the same place that Cournaya’s truck broke down along US-127 the night she went missing.

6 News reached out to Cournaya after he was named a suspect in Leuth’s disappearance and he declined to comment.

Cournaya has a lengthy criminal history and had already been convicted of rape before he started dating Krista.

He has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct three times including one case involving a minor.

But it’s important to note that he has not ever been charged with Lueth’s disappearance.

Cournaya is being held in the Ingham County jail on a $250,000 cash surety bond.

Michigan State Police detective Tom Declecq has been investigating the disappearance of Krista Lueth for eight years now.

He’s also the lead investigator into the most recent charges against Cournaya.

He’s asking anyone with information on either of theses cases to call 517-636-0703.

We’ll update you on the case against Cournaya as it develops.