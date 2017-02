The musical contribution of Louisiana’s African American community is rich in history. The culture of Louisiana itself is in large part tied to its music and African Americans have been at the center of the Louisiana sound. From Jazz to Blues to Gospel to Ragtime and now even Hip Hop, it is the music that gives the state its soul.

Watch “Our Nations Hidden History” special, Sponsored by McLaren Greater Lansing February 23rd @ 7:30pm or February 25th at 7:30pm on 6 News.