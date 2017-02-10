“Mimi” Pet Of The Day February 10

Meet “Mimi”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mimi is a 10-year-old mixed breed. She’s a good girl who is a little confused about her life now. Mimi is a senior girl who would appreciate a calmer home so she can enjoy her golden years. She’s a smaller dog and has a black coat with a bit of gray. Mimi has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Mimi by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.

