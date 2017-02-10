LCC campus on alert after morning incident

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Community College Police are looking for a man suspected in assaulting a woman on campus this morning.

The school issued an alert to students and faculty after the incident was reported at 9:15 a.m.

Investigators say a man approached a female student in a stairwell in the Arts and Sciences building and touched her inappropriately.

The victim described the man as approximately 20 years old, 5’10”, had olive skin and a heavy foreign accent.

He has a thin build and was wearing a green knit hat, puffy olive green coat and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information please contact the LCC Police and Public Safety at 517-483-1800.

The LCC Police has a list of reminders for staying safe on campus:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

Trust your instincts and gut feelings

Park and walk in well-traveled, well-lit areas

Walk to your car in groups, if possible

If you feel uncomfortable call LCC Police at 483-1800 for an escort. Police escorts are available 24 hours/7 days a week

If you are being followed call 911 immediately. If you don’t have a cellphone, ask a passerby to call 911 for you.

The school also has whistles available for students and employees. They are intended only for emergency situations.