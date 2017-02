MASON, Mich (WLNS) – They’re big. They’re loud and, even though they went extinct millions of years ago, they’re back.

“Jurassic Quest” is kicking off at the Ingham County Fairgrounds tonight and 6 News photojournalist Blair Nelson got an inside look at the prehistoric playland.

The show is open Friday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.