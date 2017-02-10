Jackson police looking for suspects in serial robbery case

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – Police in Jackson are appealing to the public for help in finding three people that they say are responsible for multiple robberies.

The robberies were committed in Jackson, Napoleon, and Blackman-Leoni Townships.

Both robbers have covered their faces but their getaway vehicle has been caught on camera.

The vehicle is a four-door pickup truck with chrome door handles and step bars.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies or the vehicle is being asked to contact Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.