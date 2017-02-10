Home run or strike out? Jackson baseball stadium still up in the air

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Will it be a home run or a strike out? The effort to bring a baseball team to Jackson has just three more weeks to find a sponsor before the plan is tossed out by the county.

“It’s down to the wire, there’s no doubt about it. It could just as easily happen as not happen,” said Dan DuBois, President of Commanding Curve.

Commanding Curve wants to bring a minor league baseball team to Jackson that would play ball at the county fairgrounds.

Jackson County officials are willing to build a new ball park at the site.

But they want Commanding Curve to secure a sponsor before they proceed.

“We still have some opportunities with some naming rights partners; they’re still at the stage of evaluating it. So we expect a yes or no answer on them in the next couple of weeks,” DuBois said.

The sponsor would pay $300,000 a year for 10 years to have its name on the stadium.

Commanding Curve has already been given three extensions, but is now in a pickle.

If a sponsor isn’t found by the end of the month, the plan strikes out.

Downtown Jackson is currently going through a big transformation with new businesses and apartments sprouting up.

Commanding Curve believes baseball can be an asset to that change.

“So if we can bring people downtown to support their businesses, or make it more interesting to live downtown, that will be a big catalyst of their success,” DuBois said.

Even though this plan is in the “bottom of the ninth”, Dubois is hopeful his effort to bring Jackson its own team will not be a “swing and a miss”.

“I am hoping it works out for our community. Now’s the time,” DuBois said.

If everything goes to plan, they’d like to have a team playing ball at the stadium in spring 2018.