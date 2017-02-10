Detroit sports mogul Mike Ilitch is dead at 87

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) – Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, co-founder of Little Caesars, has died at age 87.

The Ilitch organized has confirmed the mogul died today.

In 1959 Mike Ilitch and his wife, Marian, opened Little Caesars Pizza Treat in Garden City, Michigan, the first of what would become thousands of franchised restaurants.

He purchased the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings and was instrumental in developing downtown Detroit.

