Barbecue Sauce with a Side of Solidarity

Deep in the Arkansas Delta, a poor area with an extensive history of slavery and sharecropping, you’ll find a tiny restaurant that dates back to the early 20th century. The white shack may be small, but it’s flavorful flood is a giant in Arkansas. Jones BBQ is believed to be the oldest black-owned restaurant in the south. There are two things on the menu: BBQ and BBQ sandwich. For generations, the restaurant has brought people from different cultures together. Folks have traveled from across the country to sample the legendary brisket. It’s a case study for the ability of good food to bring people together – no matter the cultural, social or racial differences.

