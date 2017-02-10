Alysia Burgio – Reporter

- Five words/phrases that describe me: Clean freak (Severe OCD), Foodie (ESPECIALLY SWEETS!), Intuitive, Nurturing (I genuinely care about how other people feel), Movie Buff (Comedy, Horror, Cheesy Romantic Comedies, Action)
- Hometown: Milford, MI
- Other places I’ve lived: Rockford, Illinois Okemos, MI
- I graduated from: Central Michigan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts, Minor Degree in Communications
- I’ve been doing what I do for: Since I was in college! I was involved with CMU’s award-winning television station for years (reporter, producer, you name it…I was involved)…then I headed to my internship at WDIV Local 4 in Detroit where I interned for the feature talk show “Live in the D.” Fast forward a tad and I was a reporter at HOMTV which is a government access channel in Meridian Township where I interned there for about 1 year before landing my gig here at WLNS 6 News!
- Most interesting assignment: This is a hard one! Hmm…getting to do a ride-along with a Michigan State Police Sergeant on New Year’s Eve was pretty cool (nothing like the feeling of being in a cop car). I’ve gotten the opportunity to tell so many great stories that it’s hard to choose one!
- I have a knack for: Cooking! When I have time to cook, I love trying new recipes and usually everything tastes pretty delicious!
- I’m passionate about: The broadcast industry. I truly love what I do. I live and breathe television news and I am so honored to be given opportunities to tell people’s stories. There is nothing more rewarding than that.
- I can’t stop talking about: FOOD! I LOVE FOOD! Trying new restaurants/breweries/etc is a thrill to me. Also, how COLD I ALWAYS am!!
- When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Spending time with my family and/or friends, Curled up in a blanket watching movies, Exercising whether it be going for a run or kayaking in the summer, Attempting to catch up on sleep
- Other places you may have seen me: Target or a local Starbucks near you
- Favorite place in mid-Michigan: I’m still discovering Mid-Michigan so TBD!
- What I love most about mid-Michigan: There is always somewhere to go and something to do
- Fun fact: I’ve been to several places out of the country….St. Thomas, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico…just to name a few. I’ve also went on a zip-line adventure in Boyne Highlands and there’s nothing like the feeling of jumping off a cliff!
