28 new MSP troopers join the ranks

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are 28 newly minted Michigan State Police troopers ready to begin their assignments.

The 132nd Trooper Recruit School graduated the latest class during a ceremony today at the Training Academy.

Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue swore the 28 recruits in as troopers.

Governor Rick Snyder delivered a keynote address.

The governor included a request for 100 more troopers in the 2018-19 budget he submitted Wednesday.

There will be no rest for the new troopers.

They will spread out to their assignments beginning this weekend.

