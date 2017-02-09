Standoff ends, Lansing man arraigned for Saturday homicide

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two men have been charged after a 5-hour standoff with Lansing Police Wednesday.

Both men were wanted on outstanding warrants when they were located at a house on the 2700 block of Cabot.

Today 38-year-old Gregory Williams has been charged with Open Murder in connection with the homicide of Thomas George last Saturday.

Williams was also arraigned today on home invasion and a felony firearms charge.

He’s being held without bond.

The second suspect is a 39-year-old Lansing man wanted on a Parole Absconding warrant.

He has been turned over to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The standoff began Wednesday afternoon when police tracked down the fugitives, who then ran into the house.

Just under five hours later both men had been arrested without injury.