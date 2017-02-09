POLL: Crumbling infrastructure top problem in state

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan voters say fixing the state’s infrastructure is the top problem facing the state.

That’s according to a new EPIC-MRA poll released today.

The poll found nearly 31 percent of voters questioned say fixing the state’s roads, bridges, dams, drinking water and sewer systems is their top concern.

That result far outpaces the 19 percent who say improving the quality of education is the top concern.

In third place with 13 percent is improving the economy and creating more jobs.

“The Flint water crisis and the Fraser sinkhole, followed by literally years if not decades of driving on some of the nation’s worst roads and bridges, have galvanized the attention of Michigan voters from all areas of the state and across nearly every demographic and geographic group that we measure as pollsters,” said EPIC-MRA’s Bernie Porn.

Why widespread is the feeling that the infrastructure needs to be repaired?

The survey found that repairing the infrastructure was the top issue in all parts of the state; all income groups; voters with and without college degrees; among men and women; among Republicans, Democrats and Independents; among all religious groups; for voters with and without a union member in their household; among voters who support and oppose the Tea Party; and voters who do and don’t have children in their households.

Recent studies have found that Michigan must invest $4 billion a year for years to come to fix the state’s aging infrastructure.

The EPIC-MRA survey was commissioned by FixMIState.