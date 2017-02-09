Police: Girl fatally struck while heading to Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Police say a 4-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Flint while walking to school with her mother.

Our media partners at MLive report the girl was struck about 7 a.m. on Thursday at a busy intersection and police say the girl and her mother didn’t have the right of way.

Police said the driver involved wasn’t at fault. Two small boots were seen in roadway, which was covered with a dusting of snow.

The crash is under investigation.

