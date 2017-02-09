New bill to incentivize companies along border counties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A bill passed by the Michigan Senate looks to attract new businesses and investment to border communities.

Sen. Dale Zorn’s bill would encourage businesses to set up in counties near the border instead of in other states that border Michigan such as Ohio, Indiana or Wisconsin. The state provides grants, loans and other economic assistance to qualified businesses that make investment in the state or who hire “qualified new jobs.”

Zorn’s bill would expand the definition of “qualified new job” from a job done by somebody who lives in Michigan to include somebody who does not live in the state but is employed by a business on the Michigan side of the border.

The bill passed on a 24 to 13 vote and has been sent to the House.