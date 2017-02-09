MSU medical researcher returning home after attending Vatican summit

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A medical anthropologist is heading back home after speaking at the Vatican about organ trafficking.

Monir Moniruzzaman spoke at a conference called for by Pope Francis, where he presented his research on organ trafficking in South Asia.

Moniruzzaman has been researching the organ black market in the region for years, chronicling how people there are exploited into selling their kidneys, livers, and other organs.

The Vatican declared the practice a crime against humanity as part of the conference.

The Pope views organ trafficking as a form of slavery, and has made a priority out of stopping it.