MSU medical researcher returning home after attending Vatican summit

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published: Updated:
msu-hack

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A medical anthropologist is heading back home after speaking at the Vatican about organ trafficking.

Monir Moniruzzaman spoke at a conference called for by Pope Francis, where he presented his research on organ trafficking in South Asia.

Moniruzzaman has been researching the organ black market in the region for years, chronicling how people there are exploited into selling their kidneys, livers, and other organs.

The Vatican declared the practice a crime against humanity as part of the conference.

The Pope views organ trafficking as a form of slavery, and has made a priority out of stopping it.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s