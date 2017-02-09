Man charged with long list of crimes

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – Investigators in Clinton County today say a 37-year-old man is facing a string of charges and is a suspect in crimes.

William Workman is in the Clinton County jail after being arraigned on multiple felony charges, including Unlawful Driving Away an Automobile, 2 counts of Breaking & Entering, and one felony weapons charge.

He is also a suspect in over 15 other cases including multiple business Breaking and Enterings, multiple larceny from automobiles and other larceny charges.

According to investigators Workman was living in Lansing when these crimes took place during November and December of last year.

Workman is also a suspect in more than a dozen felony cases in the St. Johns area during the same time period.

A Clinton County Sheriff’s Office detective says Workman was a parole absconder while those crimes were committed and was arrested December 28, 2016 by the St. Johns Police Department.