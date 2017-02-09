Local GM supplier to close, 275 jobs in jeopardy

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A local supplier for General Motors plants is announcing that it will close and 275 jobs are at risk.

A spokesperson for the Yanfeng Automotive Interiors tells 6 News that the plant is expected to be closed in December of this year.

The plant supplies dashboards, consoles and door panels for GM.

The spokesperson said that the loss of business and no new business coming into the plant resulted in too much inventory.

Yanfeng is located in Delta Township and the production facility was built in 2006.

The plant had been a Johnson Controls facility but in 2015 Johnson Controls began a joint venture with Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems, based in Shanghai.

That collaboration resulted in the Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors company.