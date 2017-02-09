Injured Iraqi boy to reunite with family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Dilbireen Muhsin acts just like any other two year old boy.

But he is far from that.

On his first birthday, his face was severely burned in a fire.

It happened at an Iraqi refugee camp where he lived with his parents after ISIS attacked their hometown.

“Dilbireen was sleeping, the fire broke out, melted the plastic on the caravan and the plastic fell on his feet, on his face,” explained Adlay Kejjan, executive director of the Yazidi Women Organization. “Whatever was exposed and he got burned.”

Lansing resident Adlay Kejjan met Dilbireen four months ago in Boston.

Dilbreen was there with his father for reconstructive surgeries.

He was brought to the US through a charity that facilitates medical care for vulnerable children.

Just two days after Kejjan met them the boy’s father had to travel back to Iraq for the birth of his second child.

Dilbireen’s surgeries came to a halt and he was left in Kejjan’s care for what was supposed to only be a few weeks.

But weeks turned into months when the families’ travel visas were revoked, pushing back the surgeries he desperately needs.

“They need to loosen up those scars or he’ll go blind,” explains Kejjan. “We need to save his eyes. He doesn’t have a nose, he needs a nose.”

But this morning a phone call from Congressman Mike Bishop changed Dilbireen’s fate.

“He just told me that they got a call from the State Department and his parents visas have been issued. It’s a miracle,” enthused Kejjan.”

And while she’s had Dilbireen in her life for much longer than planned Kejjan says he’s a bright spot in these uncertain times.

“He’s a symbol of what my people went through in the hands of ISIS and everything that’s happening here. People just need to look at him. If he’s happy and he’s accepting and forgiving of everything i think we should be too,” Kejjan said.

Dilbireen’s parents will come to the US as soon as they receive their visas.

They’ll meet Kejjan and Dilbireen in Boston where he’ll undergo a series of surgeries that could take up to a year

So he still has a long road ahead.