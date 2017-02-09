Former Lt. Gov. Posthumus is Snyder’s new chief of staff

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has named a former lieutenant governor as his chief of staff.

Dick Posthumus has been an adviser to Snyder since 2011. He was lieutenant governor under Gov. John Engler and lost a race for governor in 2002.

In a statement Thursday, Snyder says “few people” have Posthumus’ knowledge of state government. Posthumus fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Jarrod Agen, who is leaving Lansing to work for Vice President Mike Pence.

Posthumus, a Republican from the Grand Rapids area, also served as a state senator for 16 years.

