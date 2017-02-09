Early and often? 31 people likely voted twice in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) – An audit of the November election shows at least 31 people appear to have voted twice in Michigan.

State election officials said Thursday that they’re sending the voters’ names to the attorney general’s office for possible prosecution. The audit found that 31 people cast absentee ballots and voted in person on Nov. 8.

Fourteen were in Detroit. The state says it’s likely that Detroit poll workers weren’t given an updated list of voters who had already used an absentee ballot. Voting twice, or even attempting to do so, is a felony in Michigan.

Separately, the Bureau of Elections says it found no pervasive fraud in Detroit. The audit revealed that human error resulted in a conflict between the number of ballots cast and the number of voters in many precincts.

