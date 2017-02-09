CMU Student group apologizes for anti-Semitic valentine

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (WLNS) — The College Republicans at Central Michigan University are apologizing, after they say someone made and distributed a hate filled valentine at one of their meetings.

Photos of the valentine, that featured a picture of Hitler along with an anti-Semitic message, surfaced late Wednesday night.

According to CM Life, the CMU student newspaper, two students received the inappropriate card.

The organization took to Facebook to respond, saying that the group was not responsible for the valentine, and that someone managed to slip it in with others made during their Valentine’s Day party.

The group also apologized to any and all that may have been offended.