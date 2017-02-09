CMU Student group apologizes for anti-Semitic valentine

Mariah Harrison 070115 By Published: Updated:
valentine-hitler

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (WLNS) — The College Republicans at Central Michigan University are apologizing, after they say someone made and distributed a hate filled valentine at one of their meetings.

Photos of the valentine, that featured a picture of Hitler along with an anti-Semitic message, surfaced late Wednesday night.

According to CM Life, the CMU student newspaper, two students received the inappropriate card.

cmu republican CMU Student group apologizes for anti Semitic valentine

The organization took to Facebook to respond, saying that the group was not responsible for the valentine, and that someone managed to slip it in with others made during their Valentine’s Day party.

The group also apologized to any and all that may have been offended.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s