“Bun Bun” Pet Of The Day February 9

Meet “Bun Bun”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bun Bun is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She is a bundle of energy who has been at the shelter since mid-December waiting to meet her forever family. Bun Bun would do best in an active home or with a pack of sturdy kids to tire her out. She loves to be with her people, does fine with other dogs but could chase cats. Bun Bun can be vocal when left alone so she’d do well in a home where she is not left alone. She’s a funny girl with big ears that you’ll just fall in love with. You can learn more about Bun Bun by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement