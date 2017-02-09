6 Sports Player of the Week February 9

WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – Time to introduce our newest 6 Sports Player of the Week.

This athlete is very deserving of the hardware after hitting a huge milestone for her girls high school basketball program.

Maddie Watters shot her way into the record books Tuesday night in Williamston’s 74-47 victory over East Lansing.

The varsity guard scored 38 points, 7 assists and 3 steals to help lift her team to a huge win over East Lansing Tuesday night.

She broke the Williamston Hornets single girls game record and, guess what folks, she’s only a junior!

And with all of her success we had to ask who influenced her to play the game she grew to fall in love with.

“My dad mostly. My brothers both played. I always watched them so I figured I’d try it out so sometimes I would go to their practices and watch or I would play with them in the driveway. We would play one on one but it didn’t always go well because I was younger.”

“Her personality, you gotta love her,” enthuses Williamston basketball coach Pete Cool. “She’s just a great kid but as a basketball player she doesn’t care if she gets her points or if other people get their points. She’s very unselfish and what a great leader, just provides tremendous chemistry for everyone for the team for everyone.”