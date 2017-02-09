UPDATE: 3 Spartan football players investigated for sexual assault

UPDATE – Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis has released a statement. In part, Hollis says “Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable.”

The Michigan State University Police department is investigating the allegations against the three student-athletes.

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three Michigan State University football players are being investigated in connection with sexual assault complaints.

The three, whose names have not been released, have been suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing.

One staff member associated with the football program has also been suspended.

Jason Cody, a Michigan State University spokesman said “MSU will take prompt action, if appropriate, in response to any policy violations or other substantive matters as a result of the investigation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.