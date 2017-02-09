2 suspects in Lansing homicide in court

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The case against two people charged with killing 27-year-old Matthew Smoke in November of last year is moving forward.

This morning Derabian Carthell and Marcell Davis stood before a judge for a preliminary exam.

Prosecutors went over evidence including police body camera footage of the night Smoke was shot to death outside of a Lansing business.

A number of witnesses took the stand this morning.

6 News has a crew inside the courtroom and will be updating this story online and on 6 News tonight.