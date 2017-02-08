This Morning : Action of Greater Lansing Annual Breakfast Preview, with Minister Caliph Muab-El

(WLNS) — Every year Action of Greater Lansing hosts an annual Martin Luther King breakfast, marking the start of a new year of accomplishments for the local group.

Action of Greater Lansing is an 18 member organization that works collaboratively to address the root causes of community problems.

This year keynote speakers included former Senator and Ingham County Prosecutor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer is also running for Michigan Governor in 2018.

The group also invited Minister Caliph Muab-El.

At the age of 15, Muab-El plead guilty to first degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon, and was sentenced to 15 years in an adult prison.

He spent 10 of those in solitary confinement.

Since his release, Muab-El has dedicated his life to raising awareness for human rights and prison reform.

Today, Muab-El is the Liaison for Mass Incarceration for the African American Leadership Commission, and was included among the 44 most influential African-Americans in Wisconsin

Muab-El stopped by 6 News This Morning to share a preview of his remarks to be shared later that day.

