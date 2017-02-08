Skubick: Snyder budget calls for more troopers, looks at future of health care

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder laid out for state lawmakers his budget plans for spending $10 billion of your tax dollars.

He wants to hire 100 more state troopers.

Pump another $50 million into Flint to resolve the water crisis there.

Increase higher education spending by $37 million.

And spend between $50 and $100 more per student plus another $778 for at risk students living in poverty.

But the elephant in the room was what will happen to 600,000 persons who now have health care insurance for the first time but are at-risk because no one knows what the new Trump administration will do about repealing Obamacare.

the state’s Healthy Michigan program is a spin off of that.

Republican lawmaker Sen. Jim Marleau wants to keep the program and admits there is anxiety out there right now.

“I do and I have anxiety too. But I’m confident Washington will work this out but as for what Mr. Trump will do I don’t know,” explained the senator.

For the first time Governor Snyder is saying the changes will not come overnight, but the state may get a reprieve for two to three years.

“It’s likely we’ll continue this for the next fiscal year,” said Gov. Snyder. “This is not an official statement but based on comments from people in Washington and senators.”

The governor has said if there is no replacement money from the Trump administration for the Michigan program, the state can not afford to continue it by itself.

But for now, Mr. Snyder does not have to face that prospect.