Roller coaster temperatures spark early pothole season

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride when it comes to temperatures this winter.

We go up and then we go down and then back up again.

And while overall Old Man Winter has been pretty easy on us our roads are taking a beating.

Mark Geib of the Michigan Department of Transportation explains “It has made it pretty challenging for us to maintain the roads because the potholes have started earlier this year.”

Geib says the roads are most vulnerable to potholes when the temperature fluctuates between above and below freezing temperatures.

And this year he says that’s happened a lot.

“Our typical winter we will fill anywhere from 400,000 to 500,000 potholes statewide so that number might increase a little bit this year,” Geib adds.

The Ingham County Road Department is dealing with the same issue.

Brett Campbell says his crews have their work cut out for them this year.

“It’s going to take a while if we keep the overtime up and the money keeps coming in it’s going to take a while to catch up but eventually we’ll catch up,” says Campbell.

Cold patch is what’s used to fill up pot holes and this year the Ingham County Road Department will be using most of his stockpile to fix the roads.

Potholes can cause flat tires and other accidents if you’re not careful.

It’s usually a problem seen in the spring but with the unpredictable Michigan weather Geib says drivers should always be on the lookout for them.

“We just encourage people to drive safely and that safety is our top priority,” cautions Geib.