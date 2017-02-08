Poll: Most Michiganders don’t think Snyder’s doing a good job

It’s a big day for Governor Rick Snyder as he prepares to unveil his budget for the next fiscal year. It’s basically a big blueprint for the way he wants to run the state.

But a new poll out this morning shows that people don’t think he’s doing a very good job: slightly more than a third (37%) of those polled give Snyder positive marks for the way he’s running the state. Almost two-thirds (61%) give him negative marks.

EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn says the Flint water crisis is still taking a toll on the Snyder’s numbers.

“That’s where it really took a dive and it hasn’t really fully recovered since then,” Porn said.

But the news for him isn’t all bad.

When asked for their feelings about the governor, Michiganders are almost evenly split: 44% say it’s “favorable” and 46% say it’s “unfavorable”.

And when asked how they think the state is doing, the numbers are pretty even again, although this time they’re slightly more positive than negative.

Some 45% of those polled say the state is on the “right track” while 41% say it’s on the “wrong track”. Another 14 percent of those asked didn’t know or didn’t want to say.

Porn says Snyder’s numbers may be better than his job approval rating because of the way he stacks up against a certain presidential politician.

“He (Snyder) is actually improving,” Porn said. “Some of that could be a reflection of how he is behaving as an administrator and as an executive and governor compared to how Donald Trump is behaving.”

The poll of some 600 people was done between January 30th and February 2nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.