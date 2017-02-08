‘Patrick” Pet Of The Day February 8

Meet “Patrick”, our Pet Of The Day today. Patrick is a 1-year-old male mixed breed. He was tranferred from another facility so his background is a mystery. Patrick is a very friendly fellow and would love to meet you. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Patrick by calling the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
